BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland has gone another year without a white Christmas, but that means Santa and his reindeer didn’t have to worry about storms while delivering gifts on Christmas Eve.
It will be a merry and mild Christmas Day for those heading over the river and through the woods to grandma’s house, with temperatures topping out in the upper 40s.
That’s about five degrees warmer than the average high temperature for Christmas, but nowhere near the record of 72 degrees set in 1964. The coldest temperature recorded on Christmas in Baltimore was zero degrees in 1983.
Three of the past five Christmases saw significantly above normal temperatures:
- 2018: 42 degrees
- 2017: 38 degrees
- 2016: 50 degrees
- 2015: 71 degrees
- 2014: 61 degrees
