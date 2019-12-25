  • WJZ 13On Air

By Annie Rose Ramos
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Jewish Community Center, Baltimore News, Local TV, Mitzvah Day, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A tradition for many people across Baltimore is celebrating Mitzvah Day.

Hundreds of families headed to Baltimore’s Jewish Community Center to give back this holiday season.

For the Burman-Frantz family, Mitzvah Day is their holiday tradition.

“We don’t have to get up to open Christmas presents, so we wanted to do something fun,” Ilene Burman-Frantz said.

There was sandwich-making to help feed those in need, teddy bears for the sick, pillow making for the Red Cross and thousands of care packages put together.

It’s the Baltimore Jewish Community Center’s 14th year celebrating Mitzvah Day.

Burman-Frantz said the tradition helps those who might not have any family this holiday season.

“Not everybody gets that, and everybody does deserve to be treated with special care, and this is an opportunity for that to happen,” she said.

