DAMASCUS, Md. (WJZ) — Two people are dead in what police are calling a domestic-related homicide in far western Montgomery County Christmas morning.
The homicide happened in the 28900 block of Kemptown Road in Damascus.
Police said dispatchers got a call shortly before 8 a.m. from Bruce Tucker, 84, who said he had just shot his wife and was going to shoot himself.
When officers arrived at the home, they reportedly made multiple attempts to contact the couple. When that failed, police entered the home and found Tucker and his wife, Deborah Tucker, 54, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.