



Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a murder suspect based on a newly released video from a Home Depot surveillance camera.

Diamonic Reyshann Arca-Jones was shot and killed the night of October 20, 2018, just a few blocks away from his Parkville home.

Arca-Jones, 19, was a Parkville High School graduate where he was a member of the Junior ROTC.

“We don’t have anything that tells us exactly what happened leading up to the shooting,” Baltimore County Police Cpl. Shawn Vinson said. “But we want to keep this in the public eye.”

Baltimore County Police released a video of a car they think may be connected to the crime from surveillance video a few blocks away.

Police say a white car, possibly a Lexus with distinct rims, left the scene shortly after Arca-Jones was shot.

“We want to locate the car, and we want to identify what part they played in the crime, if they played any part at all,” Vinson said. “They might have been a witness.”

Police say their homicide detectives exhausted all other leads in this case.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for tips.