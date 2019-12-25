Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Christmas, Holidays, Lamar Jackson, Local TV, Ravens, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Many Ravens fans likely asked for some team gear under their Christmas trees this year, but one fan’s excited reaction to his holiday surprise is going viral on social media.

The video, posted on Twitter by Shelby Calhoun, shows the man opening a Kohl’s box to find a Lamar Jackson jersey neatly folded inside.

As his loved ones laugh and applaud, the man leans back onto the couch with a big smile on his face before sitting back up and showing off his new Ravens gear.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the video has racked up nearly 400,000 views and has been shared by Lamar Jackson himself.

