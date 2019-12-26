NORTH LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police are investigating after a man allegedly stole items from parked vehicles Christmas morning in North Linthicum.
Officers responded to the 200 block of Hance Avenue at 7:15 a.m. where a man was reported tampering with vehicles.
The caller said the man was driving a silver Mercedes and was going up and down the street checking vehicle door handles.
Officers observed a silver Mercedes leaving the area and detained the driver at 8:45 a.m.
The driver is identified as 19-year-old Adam Aria Arasteh of the 15000 block of Ensor Mill Road.
Arasteh was arrested and charged with seven counts of rogue and vagabond, two counts of theft less than $100, three counts of malicious destruction of property value less than $1,000 and three counts of CDS possession of not marijuana.
Officers found him in possession of suspected cocaine as well as property stolen from multiple parked vehicles on Hance Avenue, Mountain Road, Boulevard Place, Lake Front Drive and Patapsco Road, police said.
The Northern District Detective Unit is continuing its investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan