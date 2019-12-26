BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Solicitor Andre Davis will step down on March 1.
Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young’s office said the mayor accepted Davis’ resignation on Thursday.
Officials are calling his resignation a “planned retirement.”
“The time has come for me, both personally and professionally, to move on, and so I hereby advise you of my resignation as City Solicitor,” Davis wrote in a letter to Young dated December 23.
Davis said he plans to serve through the end of February unless his successor is nominated and confirmed before then. If a successor isn’t named, Deputy City Solicitor Dana Moore will serve in an interim capacity.
In a statement, Young called Davis “a true public servant” and thanked him for his support since Young became mayor earlier this year.
“When he stepped down from the bench several years ago, as a senior judge on the Fourth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, his distinguished legal career afforded him the right to rest and enjoy a much-deserved retirement. But his dedication to his hometown, and love of public service wouldn’t allow him to pass up an opportunity to serve the people of Baltimore,” Young said. “And his extensive legal expertise has helped us navigate the federal consent decree, in addition to supporting numerous affirmative actions to protect the residents of Baltimore City.”
Former mayor Catherine Pugh named the then-68-year-old federal judge as the city’s top lawyer in 2017.