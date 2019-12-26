  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A little boy was overjoyed after a Baltimore County police officer delivered his letter to Santa on Christmas Eve.

The boy walked into the White Marsh precinct and handed his wish list, meant for Santa, to Officer Poletynski.

Poletynski was so touched by the letter that he enlisted some help overnight from the community to collect presents for the boy’s family.

(Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police Department)

When the family came to the door, they were greeted by officer Poletynski who came in and surprised them with toys and household items.

