Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore City FOP, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police Sgt. Bill Shiflett, Local TV, Man Alive Clinic, Man Alive clinic shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police Sgt. Bill Shiflett will undergo surgery Friday morning, the Baltimore City FOP announced Thursday.

The Baltimore FOP tweeted that Shiflett will undergo surgery to, “repair some issues he is having since being shot in the line of duty several months ago.”

Shiflett was seriously wounded after being shot in the abdomen July 15 as police rushed inside the Man Alive clinic on Maryland Avenue. The shooting left the suspected shooter and clinic employee dead.

Comments

Leave a Reply