BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police Sgt. Bill Shiflett will undergo surgery Friday morning, the Baltimore City FOP announced Thursday.
The Baltimore FOP tweeted that Shiflett will undergo surgery to, “repair some issues he is having since being shot in the line of duty several months ago.”
Our Brother, Sgt. Bill Shiflett, will undergo surgery tomorrow morning to repair some issues he is having since being shot in the line of duty several months ago. Please keep Bill, and his family, in your prayers. He will be in the care of the amazing Dr. Scalea!
Shiflett was seriously wounded after being shot in the abdomen July 15 as police rushed inside the Man Alive clinic on Maryland Avenue. The shooting left the suspected shooter and clinic employee dead.