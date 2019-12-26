BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after two separate shootings across Baltimore on Thursday night.
The first shooting happened around 9:17 p.m. in east Baltimore. Police were called to the 1600 block of E. Madison Street for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his back.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The second shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. in south Baltimore. Police were called to the 1800 block of W. Pratt Street for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds to his body.
Due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, detectives from the Homicide Unit were called to the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.