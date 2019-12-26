



Now that Christmas has come and gone, it’s time for the trees to come down and the decorations to be put away.

For those who chose a real tree this year, a number of municipalities are offering curbside tree pickup in the coming weeks.

Before tossing the tree, make sure all lights, ornaments and tinsel have been removed.

Anne Arundel County: Trees will be picked up on residents’ normal recycling days and need to be at the curb by 6 a.m. that day. Residents can also take their trees to a county recycling center.

Baltimore City: Trees can be brought to the drop-off center at 2840 Sisson Street between January 4 and February 1 and turned into mulch.

More information is available here.

Curbside pickup runs from January 2 through January 31. Residents should put trees on the curb on their regular trash days.

Baltimore County: Curbside tree pickup dates vary by address but run through mid-January. For more information, enter your address here.

Harford County: County residents can dispose of their trees at the Harford Waste Disposal Center year-round. Individual cities and townships may offer different services to their residents.

Howard County: Trees can be recycled through the Merry Mulch program between December 26 and January 18. A number of drop-off locations are available.

For curbside pickup, county residents can put their trees out on their yard trim collection day.

For more information, click here.

Town of Bel Air: Town residents can put their trees out on the curb for pickup on their normal waste pickup days, year-round.

City of Westminster: City residents can bring their trees to the dumpster near the skate park on Locust Lane throughout the month of January for free. Curbside pickup is available every other Monday following the bulk trash schedule, but residents will need to call 410-848-9077 to schedule a pickup.