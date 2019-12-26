BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Family and friends gathered Thursday night to remember their loved ones who were lost to gun violence in the City of Baltimore.

In the last week alone, there have been more than a dozen shootings, four of them deadly.

Those who knew 21-year-old Destiny Harrison remembered her as a successful business owner and devoted mother.

“She just wanted to do what she loved,” Raquel Harrison, Destiny’s mother, said. “She wanted to do hair and be a mother.”

“She was my first grandchild,” Juanita Burton, Destiny’s grandmother, said. “She gave me my first great-grandchild, so you know she was special to me.”

Harrison was the owner of Madam D Beauty Bar in southeast Baltimore. On Saturday, someone walked into Harrison’s salon and opened fire, killing her and inside the store that she so proudly built.

Friends and family also gathered in northeast Baltimore to remember the life of Sean Davis. Davis was shot and killed outside of his auto shop on West 25th Street.

“He wanted everybody to be successful.”

Baltimore could end the year with its highest per capita homicide rate on record. So far this year, the city has reached 338 homicides which are 34 more killings than this time last year.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.