BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old woman killed inside of a salon in southeast Baltimore is being remembered as a dedicated mother and talented business owner.
Destiny Harrison was one of four people killed in Baltimore in what has been a violent weekend. In the last week, there have been more than a dozen shootings.
Baltimore could end the year with its highest per capita homicide rate on record. So far this year, the city has reached 338 homicides which are 34 more killings than this time last year.
“My daughter is with me,” Raquel Harrison, Destiny’s mother, said.
“She was my first grandchild,” Juanita Burton, Destiny’s grandmother, said. “She gave me my first great-grandchild, so you know she was special to me.”
Police are still searching for the person(s) responsible for Harrison’s murder. Her mom asked anyone who may have been inside the salon or who has seen something to please come forward.