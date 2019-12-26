PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County man was killed in a stabbing after an argument with a family member on Christmas Day, police said late Wednesday.
Police said officers were called to a home in the 7900 block of Tilmont Avenue in Parkville just before 11 a.m. for a report of a disturbance. When they arrived, they found 63-year-old William Daniel Barry with a stab wound to the upper body.
Barry was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said.
A preliminary investigation showed Barry and a female family member he lived with got into an argument. Police said Barry punched the woman in the face multiple times, knocking her to the floor.
When he walked away, police said the woman grabbed a knife and stabbed Barry when he came back toward her.
The county state’s attorney’s office will review the case to see if any charges will be filed.