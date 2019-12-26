BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Just one day after Christmas, shoppers were already out hitting the stores to make returns.

Some store owners said the day after Christmas is the second-busiest shopping day of the year.

A survey by the National Retail Federation said nearly 70 percent of shoppers continue shopping the week after Christmas, with 27 percent of those shoppers using gift cards. More than half of those shoppers exchange or return holiday gifts.

“We’re returning this gift and exchanging it for some Nerf vests,” one shopper told WJZ.

“I just had to get last-minute bedding arrangements for my inlaws,” another shopper told WJZ.

Some store owners said it felt like Black Friday.

“I feel like it’s Black Friday part two,” Godiva Store Manager Frances Brown said.

“We’re definitely seeing a lot of traffic coming in for that return, exchange, finding the perfect gift for their gift cards,” Sunglass Hut Store Manager Hilary Clendaniel said.

If you’re planning to head out this week, store managers said to be prepared for long lines. They’re also reminding shoppers to remember to bring their receipts.