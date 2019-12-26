



A 10-year-old girl from Arbutus got the number one item on her Christmas list this year — a Lamar Jackson jersey — and her reaction is priceless!

Addy Harrigan, like many Ravens fans, wanted a jersey under the tree, so her aunt sent her one, her mom Lisa told WJZ.

When she opened the box and realizes it’s a Lamar Jackson jersey, she started crying and went speechless.

“We expected her to be excited but her reaction was so much more,” Lisa said, adding that Addy had been asking for a jersey since the pre-season.

Addy is a die-hard Ravens fan, wearing a cheer outfit or other gear on gamedays and Purple Fridays, Lisa said.

Now when the Steelers come to M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, Addy will have something new to wear to cheer on her team.

Addy wasn’t the only lucky fan to get one of the hard-to-find jerseys this holiday season; a video of another fan opening his presents to find a Number 8 jersey caught the attention of Lamar Jackson himself!

