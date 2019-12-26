ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Navy football team weren’t stuck flying coach as they journeyed to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl thanks to the New England Patriots.
The Patriots gave Navy a lift — literally — sending their private plane wrapped in Patriots logos.
Navy tweeted its thanks Thursday morning.
. @NavyFB traveling to the @AZOLibertyBowl in STYLE. Thank you @Patriots pic.twitter.com/kDxXlc0t7X
— Navy Athletics (@NavyAthletics) December 26, 2019
In response, the Patriots tweeted “Sweet ride.”
Strong connection between #Patriots (Joe Cardona, Bill Belichick) and @NavyFB continues!! Very cool! #wbz https://t.co/m56Yf0umS9
— Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) December 26, 2019
The team landed safely in Memphis around noon Thursday. They take on the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday.