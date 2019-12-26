  • WJZ 13On Air

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Navy football team weren’t stuck flying coach as they journeyed to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl thanks to the New England Patriots.

The Patriots gave Navy a lift — literally — sending their private plane wrapped in Patriots logos.

Navy tweeted its thanks Thursday morning.

In response, the Patriots tweeted “Sweet ride.”

The team landed safely in Memphis around noon Thursday. They take on the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday.

