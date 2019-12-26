Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Did you miss your chance to land Ravens playoff tickets this year? Don’t worry, the team announced Thursday it will release additional playoff tickets Monday!
The general public sale begins at 2 p.m. and PSL owners have a pre-sale on tickets starting at 10 a.m.
To purchase PSLs for next season, call 410-261-7283.
The road to the Super Bowl in the AFC goes through Baltimore, where MVP candidate Lamar Jackson will be waiting.