BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Did you miss your chance to land Ravens playoff tickets this year? Don’t worry, the team announced Thursday it will release additional playoff tickets Monday!

The general public sale begins at 2 p.m. and PSL owners have a pre-sale on tickets starting at 10 a.m.

The road to the Super Bowl in the AFC goes through Baltimore, where MVP candidate Lamar Jackson will be waiting.

