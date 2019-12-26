  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Fatal Stabbing, Local TV, Shooting, Stabbing, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a fatal stabbing and a shooting that injured a man in Baltimore early Thursday morning.

The stabbing reportedly happened around 1:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of May Court in southeast Baltimore. Police said officers arriving at the scene found a man with a stab wound to the chest.

The man later died at a hospital, police said. His name has not been released.

In northwest Baltimore, police were called to the 5300 block of Cordelia Avenue shortly after 5:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they reportedly found a man with a gunshot wound to the arm.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call police or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Comments

Leave a Reply