BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a fatal stabbing and a shooting that injured a man in Baltimore early Thursday morning.
The stabbing reportedly happened around 1:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of May Court in southeast Baltimore. Police said officers arriving at the scene found a man with a stab wound to the chest.
The man later died at a hospital, police said. His name has not been released.
In northwest Baltimore, police were called to the 5300 block of Cordelia Avenue shortly after 5:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they reportedly found a man with a gunshot wound to the arm.
The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call police or Metro Crime Stoppers.