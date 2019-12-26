  • WJZ 13On Air

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WJZ) — One person was hospitalized and a firefighter suffered a minor injury in a three-alarm fire in western Maryland on Christmas Day, the state fire marshal’s office said.

The fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of Columbia Street in Cumberland. Officials said the fire started in a kitchen on the third floor.

Credit: Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal

One person was taken to an area hospital due to smoke inhalation. A firefighter suffered a minor injury but refused medical treatment, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage is estimated at slightly over $52,000.

