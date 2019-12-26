Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman who was pulled from the water at the Inner Harbor earlier this week has died, police said Thursday.
Crews rescued the woman from the harbor near the National Aquarium Monday evening. She was reportedly in critical condition and died later Monday night.
The woman’s name has not been released.
Police did not say what may have led up to the woman being found in the harbor.