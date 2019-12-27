Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore City FOP, Baltimore News, Bill Shiflett, Local TV, Man Alive shooting, Michael Mancuso, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City FOP President Michael Mancuso visited with Baltimore Police Sgt. Bill Shiflett who underwent surgery Friday morning.

The Baltimore City FOP tweeted that Shiflett is in the recovery unit and reports that, “surgery went well.”

The Baltimore FOP said Thursday that Shiflett underwent surgery to, “repair some issues he is having since being shot in the line of duty several months ago.”

Shiflett was seriously wounded after being shot in the abdomen July 15 as police rushed inside the Man Alive clinic on Maryland Avenue. The shooting left the suspected shooter and clinic employee dead.

