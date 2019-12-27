



Looking to try the best bakeries in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable bakeries in Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Harmony Bakery

PHOTO: NATALIA A./YELP

Topping the list is Harmony Bakery. Located at 3446 Chestnut Ave. in Hampden, it is the highest-rated, low-priced bakery in Baltimore, boasting five stars out of 145 reviews on Yelp.

The site has lots more information on the business. “Come in for our gluten-free and vegan pastries, as well as our vegetarian savory items, such as pizzas, spinach pies, salads and soups,” it states on Yelp.

2. Midnite Confections

PHOTO: LAURA M./YELP

Next up is Federal Hill’s Midnite Confections, situated at 1051 S. Charles St. With 4.5 stars out of 192 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.

The Yelp site has lots more information on the bakery. “We are a family-owned and -operated business using family recipes made with fresh, natural ingredients. We have expanded our menu through the years to include new flavors, custom cakes, cookies and low-carb options,” it states.

3. The Bun Shop

PHOTO: XINTING Y./YELP

Mount Vernon’s The Bun Shop, located at 239 W. Read St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced bakery four stars out of 497 reviews.

As to what the business is known for, “You’re probably more familiar with buns than you think. Buns come in all different shapes and sizes from all around the world,” its Yelp page states.

4. Sweet Side Café

PHOTO: SWEET SIDE CAFE/YELP

Sweet Side Café in Hampden, is another much-loved, affordable go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 85 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3543 Chestnut Ave. to see for yourself.

We looked for an overview of the bakery. “We opened Sweet Side Cafe in the summer of 2016 with the hopes of creating a fun, bright and welcoming environment where everyone from students to families can enjoy a good cup of coffee and sweet desserts,” according to its Yelp profile.

Regarding signature items, it offers “soft-serve frozen custard, yogurt, gelato, bakery items, an espresso bar, breakfast, lunch and bagels,” it notes.

5. Hoehn’s Bakery

PHOTO: ZOE P./YELP

Over in Highlandtown, check out Hoehn’s Bakery, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 58 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the bakery by heading over to 400 S. Conkling St.

Yelper Rebekah A., who reviewed the spot on Aug. 16 wrote, “Best doughnuts and only $1 each. I love the chocolate honey-dipped.”

Sagar P. noted, “The doughnuts are superb. They also have a variety of cakes topped with fruits. I got a cake, which was covered with fresh peaches, and you could tell it was freshly made with good ingredients.”

