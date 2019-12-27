Comments
HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Havre de Grace have arrested a man in connection to the death of a 2-year-old girl.
Brenton Mills is facing several charges in connection to the homicide-related death of Aubrey Hickman.
In January, officers were called to the 600 block of Green Street for a report of a cardiac arrest involving a two-year-old girl.
That’s where they found Hickman injured to the brink of death.
She was flown to Johns Hopkins Children’s Hospital where she later died.
An autopsy revealed Aubrey was the victim of child abuse.
Her death was ruled a homicide.
Mills is being charged with second-degree murder, first-degree child abuse, first-degree assault and second-degree child abuse.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police immediately.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan