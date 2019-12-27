  • WJZ 13On Air

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Havre de Grace have arrested a man in connection to the death of a 2-year-old girl.

Brenton Mills is facing several charges in connection to the homicide-related death of Aubrey Hickman.

In January, officers were called to the 600 block of Green Street for a report of a cardiac arrest involving a two-year-old girl.

That’s where they found Hickman injured to the brink of death.

She was flown to Johns Hopkins Children’s Hospital where she later died.

(Photo Credit: Havre de Grace Police Department)

An autopsy revealed Aubrey was the victim of child abuse.

Her death was ruled a homicide.

Mills is being charged with second-degree murder, first-degree child abuse, first-degree assault and second-degree child abuse.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police immediately.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

