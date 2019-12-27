Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are searching for a man they say robbed a person selling an item using the e-commerce application Letgo.
The robbery happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning in the 200 block of Oak Manor Drive.
Police said the victim agreed to meet the suspect to sell him some property. When the two met, the suspect tried to run away with the item.
The victim chased the suspect, who then showed a kitchen knife and threatened them, police said. The victim then retreated.
Anne Arundel County Police station lobbies are all available as transaction safe zones for people selling and buying things online, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.