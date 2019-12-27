



Court documents outline a violent fight outside a Baltimore County nightclub that ended with a National Guardsman dead from a stab wound.

Joshua David Edwards, 28, of Joppa, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old David Collins, also of Joppa.

Documents say Collins was opening a door while walking out of the Excape Nightclub in the 10000 block of Pulaski Highway around 12:15 a.m. Saturday when the door hit Edwards, who was outside smoking a cigarette. The two men began to argue and eventually began to fight outside the building.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Edwards then pulled out a knife to scare Collins but Collins began to fight him, Edwards reportedly told police. During the fight, both men fell to the ground and the knife severed Edwards’ finger, according to a statement of probable cause.

Witnesses then saw Edwards stab Collins, the statement shows.

Edwards then reportedly left the scene with another person and went to his home, where deputies from Harford County later found him bleeding seriously.

Police reportedly found a severed pinky and folding knife at the scene.

Collins died at a hospital around two hours after the stabbing.

Edwards is being held without bond.

Court records show Edwards was awaiting trial on drug charges in Harford County at the time of the stabbing and had been previously convicted of armed robbery.

He is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on the murder charge on January 17.