ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Former Maryland state senator Ulysses Currie has died at age 84, Senate President Mike Miller announced Friday.
Currie, who represented Prince George’s County as a Democrat beginning in 1995, offered his resignation from the Senate in 2016, saying he could no longer serve his constituents with the energy they deserved.
Despite putting forth his resignation, Currie served until January 2019, a state biography shows.
Prior to that, Currie was a member of the House of Delegates beginning in 1987.
“He grew up the son of a sharecropper in North Carolina, and was the first in his family to graduate from college,” Miller wrote on Facebook. “After serving in the US Army, he received his Masters degree in education and spent 30 years as a teacher and principal in Prince George’s County.”
In 2012, Currie apologized for failing to disclose nearly a quarter of a million dollars he got from Shoppers Food Warehouse while working on legislation that would benefit the company.
He was acquitted of criminal charges but unanimously censured in the Senate.