BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Boxer and Baltimore native Gervonta Davis is busy gearing up for a fight this weekend with Yuriorkis Gamboa, but his mind is also on the family of a 21-year-old woman fatally shot inside her own salon over the weekend.

Destiny Harrison was killed when someone walked inside Madam D Beauty Bar in southeast Baltimore on Saturday and opened fire.

Davis first weighed in on the news on Twitter Thursday, writing “If I can do anything like pay for the funeral or anything like that..Reach our! [sic]”

Late Thursday night, he appeared to do just that, posting to his Instagram page that Harrison’s funeral would be paid for.

A screenshot from Baltimore boxer Gervonta Davis’ Instagram story on December 26, 2019, in which he offers to cover the funeral costs of 21-year-old Destiny Harrison, who was fatally shot inside her salon days prior.

Harrison’s family has also set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her final expenses; as of Friday morning, that page had raised more than $16,000.

