BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Boxer and Baltimore native Gervonta Davis is busy gearing up for a fight this weekend with Yuriorkis Gamboa, but his mind is also on the family of a 21-year-old woman fatally shot inside her own salon over the weekend.
Destiny Harrison was killed when someone walked inside Madam D Beauty Bar in southeast Baltimore on Saturday and opened fire.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Candlelight Vigils Held To Remember 2 Baltimore Residents Killed In Recent Shootings
- 21-Year-Old Destiny Harrison Shot In The Head, Killed At Madam D Beauty Bar
- Deadly Weekend: 13 Wounded, 4 Killed In 10 Shootings In Baltimore
Davis first weighed in on the news on Twitter Thursday, writing “If I can do anything like pay for the funeral or anything like that..Reach our! [sic]”
Smh! I’m just hearing about this sadness..Prayers and love to her family. If I can do anything like pay for the funeral or anything like that..Reach our! pic.twitter.com/u0ySzcMPun
— Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) December 26, 2019
Late Thursday night, he appeared to do just that, posting to his Instagram page that Harrison’s funeral would be paid for.
Harrison’s family has also set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her final expenses; as of Friday morning, that page had raised more than $16,000.