BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 7-month-old baby brought to a Baltimore hospital over the weekend died on Christmas morning, and police are investigating the death as a homicide.
Police said Harlem Phillips was brought to Johns Hopkins Pediatric Hospital around 10 p.m. Sunday after reportedly falling off a couch at a home in northeast Baltimore. Phillips was unresponsive and unconscious.
Phillips died around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said. Doctors reportedly told detectives the baby’s injuries were consistent with those of babies who had been shaken.
Medical examiners ruled Phillips’ death as being due to blunt force trauma.
Police did not say whether they have made any arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.