



It’s the end of the year and the end of the decade, and we’re here to help you ring in 2020 the right way!

Here is a list of parties in the downtown area of Baltimore that you and your friends can go to on New Year’s Eve.

Of course, if you’d rather stay in, you can watch a special New Year’s Eve program featuring the Inner Harbor fireworks beginning at 11 p.m. on WJZ.

Charm City New Year’s Eve Cruise: located at 555 Light Street, guests can enjoy dancing, views of the water, food, fireworks and an open bar on December 31 starting at 10 p.m.

Click the link above for information on tickets and the event.

Crossbar New Year’s Eve 2020: located at 18 East Cross Street, guests can enjoy drink packages, complimentary champagne and party favors on December 31 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Click the link above for information on tickets and the event.

Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore New Year’s Eve Party At The Bygone & Maximón: located at 400 International Drive, guests can enjoy an open bar, full buffet with signature dishes, music and a nice view of the Inner Harbor fireworks on December 31 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Click the link above for information on tickets and the event.

Gatsby On The Harbor NYE 2020: located at 700 Aliceanna Street, you and your friends can enjoy open bars, gourmet dinner buffets, multiple entertainment areas, party favors, dazzling light displays, elaborate decorations, a giant balloon drop and a lavish midnight celebration on December 31 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Click the link above for information on tickets and the event.

Hair Of The Dog New Year’s Eve Party: located at 1649 South Hanover Street, guests can enjoy a full dinner buffet, full open bar, and awesome DJ on December 31 from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Click the link above for information on tickets and the event.

Havana New Year’s Eve Party: located at 1325 Key Hwy, guests can enjoy appetizers, full dinner buffet, open bar, live music and a great view of the Inner Harbor fireworks on December 31 from 9 p.m. to 1:45 a.m.

Click the link above for information on tickets and the event.

Loch Bar New Year’s Eve Party: located at 240 International Drive, guests can enjoy an open bar, live music, raw bar, passed appetizers and buffet on December 31 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Click the link above for information on tickets and the event.

Mama’s On The Half Shell New Years Eve Party: located at 2901 O’Donnell Street, all are welcome to enjoy food, drinks and a complimentary glass of champagne to toast on December 31 starting at 5 p.m. and ending at midnight.

Click the link above for information on tickets and the event.

Penthouse Club Baltimore New Year’s Eve 2020: located at 615 Fallsway, guests can enjoy an open bar, music, food and a champagne toast at midnight on December 31 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Click the link above for information on tickets and the event.

Power Plant NYE Live!: located at 34 Market Place, guests can enjoy live music, electric DJ performances, laser shows, entertainers, dancing, a massive midnight celebration, confetti and balloon drops on December 31 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Click the link above for information on tickets and the event.

Sagamore Pendry New Year’s Eve 2020 Party: located at 1715 Thames Street, guests can enjoy open bars, live music, a welcome glass of champagne, party favors and a New Year’s countdown on December 31 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Click the link above for information on tickets and the event.

Stalking Horse New Year’s Eve 2020 Party: located at 26 E Cross Street, guests can enjoy music, open bar, dancing, champagne and a live countdown on December 31 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Click the link above for information on tickets and the event.

The Point In Fells New Year’s Eve 2020: located at 1738 Thames Street, guests can enjoy a buffet, open bar, music and an all-night celebration rolling right into brunch on December 31 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Click the link above for information on tickets and the event.

The USS Constellation New Year’s Eve Deck Party: located at 301 East Pratt Street, guests can enjoy food, drinks, tours and cannon firings on December 31 starting at 10 p.m.

Click the link above for information on tickets and the event.

The World Trade Center New Year’s Eve 2020 Experience: located at 401 East Pratt Street, guests can enjoy an open bar, appetizer buffet, two ballrooms of entertainment and fireworks on December 31 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Click the link above for information on tickets and the event.

Wayward Style New Year’s Eve 2020: located at 8161 Honeygo Boulevard, you and your friends can enjoy an open bar, champagne toast at midnight, DJ, mac and cheese bar and photo booths on December 31 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Click the link above for information on tickets and the event.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan