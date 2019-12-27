Comments
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY (WJZ) — For the second year in a row, a young girl has shown her gentle heart and kindness towards the animals at the Anne Arundel County SPCA.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY (WJZ) — For the second year in a row, a young girl has shown her gentle heart and kindness towards the animals at the Anne Arundel County SPCA.
Emersyn, whose nickname is Beast, asked her family and Santa to bring donations for the animals at the SPCA.
Thursday evening, she delivered all her gifts to the shelter and then read to the animals.
Among the gifts were more than 500 pounds of dog food, 12 cans of cat food, 36 blankets, 15 leashes, a dozen beds, a pop-up pet playpen and countless toys.
Other volunteers brought in three more bags of food and donated about $240 online.
Her efforts have earned her a new nickname: “Santa Beast,” for her sincere spirit of giving.
“Want to make the world a better place? Be an Emersyn,” said AACSPCA officials.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan