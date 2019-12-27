BROOKLYN PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police are investigating after a man allegedly broke into an elderly woman’s home through her window and stole her purse early Thursday morning in Brooklyn Park.
Officers responded to the 100 block of Cedar Hill Road at 12:30 a.m. for a residential burglary.
The woman reportedly said the man entered her home through a window, grabbed her purse and fled.
Multiple officers and a K-9 searched the area but were unable to find the suspect, police said. The man was described as wearing a dark jacket with a gray hood or sweatshirt and a mask over his face.
Police later identified a suspect and conducted a search warrant at the man’s home. While there, they reportedly recovered the woman’s purse.
Police identified the man as Mark David Green, 45, of Baltimore.
Green is charged with home invasion, first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree burglary and theft of $1,500 to under $25,000.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan