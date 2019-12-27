Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health reported Friday two more cold-related deaths.
Of the most recent cold-related deaths, one individual was suspected or presumed homeless, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Both victims were men between the ages of 45 and 64-years-old.
There have been six cold-related deaths during this reporting period.
Two individuals were suspected or presumed homeless.
