BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health reported Friday two more cold-related deaths.

Of the most recent cold-related deaths, one individual was suspected or presumed homeless, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

Both victims were men between the ages of 45 and 64-years-old.

There have been six cold-related deaths during this reporting period.

Two individuals were suspected or presumed homeless.

