BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s a foggy morning out there, folks!

Patchy, dense fog has developed in parts of the area thanks to warm and humid air and no breeze. It’s expected to last through the morning.

A fog warning is in effect on the Bay Bridge and the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Drivers should stay alert, slow down and turn on their lights.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

