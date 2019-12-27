  • WJZ 13On Air

LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Officials are on scene of an officer-involved shooting in Anne Arundel County.

Anne Arundel County Police said that an officer and FBI agent were involved in the shooting in Linthicum Heights.

Neither the officer nor the agent was injured, according to police.

The incident happened on Gloria Drive, police said.

This story is developing.

