LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Officials are on scene of an officer-involved shooting in Anne Arundel County.
Anne Arundel County Police said that an officer and FBI agent were involved in the shooting in Linthicum Heights.
Neither the officer nor the agent was injured, according to police.
Officer and FBI involved shooting Gloria Drive in Linthicum Heights. No officer or Agent injuries. Further information will post as it presents. Media staging Exxon @ West Nursery Road and Progress Drive.
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) December 27, 2019
The incident happened on Gloria Drive, police said.
