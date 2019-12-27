Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Earl Thomas, Jimmy Smith, Lamar Jackson, Local TV, Marcus Peters, Mark Andrews, Mark Ingram, Marquise Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers, Ravens, Talkers


OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — It was already announced that some big names — including Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson — won’t play against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the team’s last regular-season match-up, but several more players may not suit up due to injuries.

Five players were listed on the team’s injury report Friday as being questionable for Sunday’s game, including:

  • Tight end Mark Andrews (ankle)
  • Wide receiver Marquise Brown (illness)
  • Cornerback Marcus Peters (chest)
  • Cornerback Jimmy Smith (groin)
  • Safety Earl Thomas (knee/hand)

Running back Mark Ingram is out due to a calf injury; Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday he, Thomas, Jackson, Brandon Williams and Marshal Yanda won’t play.

Both quarterbacks Robert Griffin, III, and Trace McSorley could suit up.

“We’ll just get to the game and see where we’re at and try to put our best team out there that we choose to have available,” Harbaugh told reporters Friday.

