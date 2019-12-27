  • WJZ 13On Air

SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — Ten people were displaced following a fire at a townhouse in Severn early Friday morning, Anne Arundel County Fire Department officials said.

The fire broke out shortly before 2 a.m. in the 8400 block of Pioneer Drive. When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from the roof of a two-story townhome, fire officials said.

Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control in around 45 minutes.

Credit: Anne Arundel County Fire Department

The flames caused significant damage to five townhomes, forcing 10 people from their homes. The American Red Cross is helping five of the victims.

Officials said one firefighter was taken to the Baltimore Washington Medical Center in good condition with a medical issue identified by paramedics while the firefighter was in the rehab process.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

