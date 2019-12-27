Comments
CALIFORNIA, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are searching for a suspect involved in a report shooting in St. Mary’s County.
The suspect reportedly fled the scene in an SUV with Virginia plates.
The victim is identified as Ea’sen Lee Mackall, 18, of St. Mary’s County. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The preliminary investigation indicates an altercation between the suspect and the victim occurred outside of a convenience store located in the 22000 block of Three North Road in California, Maryland, on Friday.
During the altercation, the victim was shot in the hand.
The suspect immediately fled the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call police immediately.