BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Southbound Interstate 83 is shut down between Ruxton Road and Northern Parkway near the Baltimore city/county line Friday afternoon due to a crash.
Baltimore County Fire officials said four people were taken to area hospitals with injuries ranging from serious to life-threatening. Originally, the department said five people suffered serious injuries and two were trapped in their vehicle.
Significant backups are being reported.
Some southbound traffic is getting past the crash scene.
