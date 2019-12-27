Ravens To Release Additional Playoff TicketsThe general public sale begins at 2 p.m. and PSL owners have a pre-sale on tickets starting at 10 a.m.

Griffin, Drummond Lead Pistons To Rout Of Wizards 132-102Blake Griffin had 14 points and a season-high 11 rebounds and the Detroit Pistons routed the Washington Wizards 132-102 on Thursday night in a matchup of short-handed teams.

For Ravens, There Is No Meaningless Game Against SteelersThe Baltimore Ravens have already clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs and will rest several key starters, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, in Sunday's regular-season finale.

Mack Brown Leads North Carolina Into Military Bowl Vs TempleDuring a season in which North Carolina endured an inexplicable loss to Appalachian State and stood at 4-6 in mid-November, the Tar Heels can complete a satisfying comeback -- by the team and coach Mack Brown -- with a victory over Temple on Friday in the Military Bowl.