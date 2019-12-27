BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hi Everyone! T.G.I.F.!
It is the last weekend of 2019. Wild. Where did the year go? But then again don’t we say that every year?
Mild, warm, darn near hot is the best way to describe the daytime highs the next few days. No surprise there. All good.
The bump in the weekend road, as in rain on the Ravens game Sunday, even looks like an even bigger bump.
You know how sometimes you encounter a speed bump that rattles your bones? That might be the way to describe the shield of rain coming our way. Looks like one final soaker with anywhere from .75″ to 1.5″ of rain Sunday afternoon through Monday lunch. You can’t fight City Hall or Mother Nature.
Behind that rain we are going to see temps in the low 60’s. It’s going to warm up more before a New Year’s Eve cool-down to the low 50’s.
The point here is rain is a pain, but the top story to end the year will be temperatures. The warm 2019 continues.
T.G.I.F. everyone! (Ain’t it the truth?)
-MB