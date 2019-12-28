Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 56-year-old man was shot in the torso Saturday afternoon in east Baltimore.
Police were called to the 2500 block of E. Monument Street at 2 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 56-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his torso.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Detectives from the Eastern District are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.