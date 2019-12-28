Charles Leads No. 12 Maryland Women Over No. 23 MichiganKaila Charles had 23 points and 11 rebounds to help No. 12 Maryland beat No. 23 Michigan 70-55 in the Big Ten opener for both teams on Saturday night.

Foegele, Hurricanes Stay Hot Against Capitals In 6-4 WinWarren Foegele continued his stellar play against Washington with two goals and an assist to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a 6-4 over the Capitals on Saturday night.

Ravens Clash With Steelers: What You Need To KnowCan you believe it? It's already here! The last regular-season game of the year!

Reports: Ravens, Pro Bowl Corner Marcus Peters Reach 3-Year DealThe Baltimore Ravens and their Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters have agreed to a three-year, $42 million extension, according to reports.