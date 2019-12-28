BALTIMORE (WJZ) — What is one of the best parts of any party? Live music, of course.

This New Year’s Eve, New Orleans style music with some Maryland flair is coming to Baltimore.

Rufus Roundtree and Da B’more Brass Factory are ready to celebrate.

“We do an eclectic mix of R&B, Funk, Go-go, Jazz,” Roundtree said. “It’s got a lot of Old Bay on it.”

The group will perform Tuesday night at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater starting at 9 p.m. as we countdown to 2020.

“This is all about the party,” Roundtree said. “New Year’s Day is my birthday, so this New Year’s Eve extravaganza is just a precursor to us turning up for 2020.”

The entire group is looking forward to performing. They promise to keep the crowd dancing- a Mardigras experience with hometown love.

“What makes us who we are is that Old Bay, that spice, our Baltimore spirit,” Roundtree said.

Make sure to tune into WJZ on Tuesday at 11 p.m. We will bring you all the festivities live from the Inner Harbor, including the spectacular firework show at midnight.