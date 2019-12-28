BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three victims of Baltimore gun violence were laid to rest Saturday just a day after the city hit a historically high homicide rate.

With just over 600,000 residents, the city hit a historically high homicide rate of about 57 per 100,000 people after recent relentless gunfire.

Family and friends gathered in the morning for the funeral of 21-year-old Destiny Harrison – a beauty salon owner who was killed at her business.

A second ceremony was also held for 33-year-old Sean Davis. He was shot Dec. 17 on E. 25th Street – the same block where he collected items for a toy drive before Christmas.

Another funeral was also held for Carmen Rodriguez – a mother of four who died Sunday after a shooting at her family’s deli.

Many continued to plead for the violence to come to an end.

“It’s nonsense,” Shelly Williams, Destiny Harrison’s second cousin, said. “It needs to stop.”

This is the fifth year in a row that Baltimore has reported more than 300 homicides.