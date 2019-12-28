  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Can you believe it? It’s already here! The last regular-season game of the year!

Baltimore will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers from M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. The Ravens have already locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC and will sit some of their big-name starters in the final week of the season.

There are, however, some notable stats to know and keep an eye on heading into the game! Take a look:

  • The Ravens have clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the first time in franchise history
  • The team has recorded 13 wins – most wins in franchise history – going for win No. 14
  • The team has recorded 11 consecutive victories – a franchise record

