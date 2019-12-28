  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMWJZ Saturday News at 7PM
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS News Special: The Faces of Family Separation
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Canton Crossings, Local TV, Ravens Pop-up shop, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The time is almost here- it’s the last day of the official Ravens pop-up shop in Canton!

The shop is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Canton Crossing.

The shop offers custom Ravens gear.

The Ravens pop-up shop opened Thursday, December 19.

Related Coverage:

The Ravens take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Continue to stay with WJZ all season long for your Ravens coverage.

Comments

Leave a Reply