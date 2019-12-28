Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The time is almost here- it’s the last day of the official Ravens pop-up shop in Canton!
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The time is almost here- it’s the last day of the official Ravens pop-up shop in Canton!
The shop is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Canton Crossing.
It's the last day of the official Ravens pop-up shop!
The shop in Canton Crossing is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today, and make sure to stop by to get custom gear like these shirts! pic.twitter.com/PpLqXN9oCj
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 28, 2019
The shop offers custom Ravens gear.
The Ravens pop-up shop opened Thursday, December 19.
Related Coverage:
- Lamar Jackson, Earl Thomas Among Ravens Who Won’t Play Against Steelers
- For Ravens, There Is No Meaningless Game Against Steelers
- Ravens, Saints, 49ers Are Top 3 Teams In AP Pro32 Poll
The Ravens take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Continue to stay with WJZ all season long for your Ravens coverage.