BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All season long on Purple Preview, WJZ spotlights some All-Star tailgaters.
This week, we have a special group- it’s Ravens Roost 35 out of Annapolis. They started as a Colts Corral in the 1970s and have been tailgating in the same spot at the stadium for nearly 20 years.
They have a lot of great food and a lot of dedicated Ravens fans.