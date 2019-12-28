  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens and their Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters have agreed to a three-year, $42 million extension, according to reports.

Adam Schefter was first to report.

According to the report, the contract extension includes $32 million guaranteed.

The deal will also pay Peters $20.5 million in the first year.

This story is developing.

