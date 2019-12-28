Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens and their Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters have agreed to a three-year, $42 million extension, according to reports.
Adam Schefter was first to report.
Ravens and Pro Bowl CB Marcus Peters agreed to 3-year, $42 million extension that includes $32 million guaranteed, which is 76 percent of total contract, per source. Deal will pay Peters $20.5M in year 1. The 3-year deal would allow him to hit the free-agent market when he’s 29.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2019
According to the report, the contract extension includes $32 million guaranteed.
The deal will also pay Peters $20.5 million in the first year.
This story is developing.