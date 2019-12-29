Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Sunday morning in Northwest Baltimore.
At around 8:45 a.m., an Acura sedan was driving in the 5000 block of W. Northern Parkway when it crossed over Liberty Heights Avenue and struck a tree.
The two people in the car, a 28-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, were seriously injured and died from their injuries shortly after.
No one else was injured, and no other people were in the car at the time of the crash.
Detectives from the Baltimore Police CRASH Team are continuing to investigate this incident. Any witnesses are asked to call 410-396-2606.