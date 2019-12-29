Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The game isn’t over yet, but the Baltimore Ravens are going out with a bang in their last regular-season game, breaking an NFL record.
The Ravens now hold the record for most team rushing yards in a single 16 game season, with 3,166 team rush yards.
🚨 NEW NFL RECORD. 🚨
MOST TEAM RUSHING YARDS IN A SINGLE 16-GAME SEASON. pic.twitter.com/wbTBsm6sz8
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 29, 2019
They have now surpassed the 1978 New England Patriots, who had 3,165 rush yards.